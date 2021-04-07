The 2021 Call for Code Global Challenge is taking on climate change; a pressing issue that has the power to compromise our planet and our survival. Now in its fourth year, the global Call for Code Challenge has generated more than fifteen thousand solutions built using Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, data from The Weather Company, and APIs from ecosystem partners. Since its launch in 2018, this movement has grown to over 400,000 developers and problem solvers across 179 nations. Through Call for Code, developers connect, learn, share their expertise, and build solutions with code they make available for free to anyone so that the technology can scale around the world and be deployed on the ground in individual communities. This year’s global initiative launches on Monday, March 22nd.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of USD $200,000 and support from IBM, The Linux Foundation, and other partners to further developer and then deploy their solution in areas of need. Last year’s winning solution, Agrolly, was designed to support small farmers by providing climate and crop predictions and recommendations. The agriculture industry is one of the most vulnerable to climate change due to its dependence on rainfall and temperature.

