The Morning Blend Actions Facebook Tweet Email Business Leaders Spotlight with Dan Conneally Business Leaders Spotlight By: The Morning Blend Posted at 3:13 PM, May 12, 2022 and last updated 2022-05-12 15:13:29-04 Dan Conneally813-658-0911www.ahlhardmoney.com Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4