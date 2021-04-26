Black Ink Crew: New York 2021

A new normal is settling in on the new season of Black Ink Crew: New York. This season will highlight the crew emerging from isolation and adapting to the changes as they work to elevate themselves, their community and strive to be better than ever before at their new flagship shop in Brooklyn.

Ceaser Emanuel is available to talk about the new season. With the 113th shop permanently closed, Ceaser took a step back to refocus on his personal life while he prepares to bring his Black Ink family back together post lockdown.

Other cast members include:

* After accepting Alex's proposal, Donna feels ready to take command of her own future - questioning her commitment to continuing to work at Black Ink or even to tattoo at all.

* Ted is ready to reveal more of himself and spent much of the pandemic growing his flourishing relationship with his wife, along with investing in his second love - music.

* For Tatti the impact of the pandemic has served as a time of focus, commitment and determination for her as she becomes a first time homeowner.

* Although Walt’s relationship with Jess is thriving, his bond and connection with his Black Ink crew seems to have become more divided.

* Young Bae is balancing work and being a single mother with her son Niko, along with using her voice to speak out about the violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Island community.

* With the new demands placed on the flagship store, Ceaser expects Puma to show up in person and be the boss, but life during the pandemic adds to the strain on his mental health.

* 113th top tattoo artists Rokmatic and Krystal will take on more clients as the Brooklyn shop expands.

* Newcomer Spyder is a cover up tattoo specialist and the face of the Brooklyn shop. He is a super vocal ally to Ceaser and goes up against anyone who crosses the Black Ink boss