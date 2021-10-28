BET's Game's People Play

Based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray “Games Divas Play,” “Games People Play” is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win. The series centers around a world of money, sex and glamour in Los Angeles. The ensemble cast of characters includes a desperate basketball wife trying to protect her family, a tenacious journalist struggling to rebuild a tarnished career, and a scandalous groupie looking to become a star, who all find it is murder trying to stay on top.