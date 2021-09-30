This fall, the master at upending classic tropes offers his first book outside The School for Good and Evil universe in a decade: BEASTS AND BEAUTY: Dangerous Tales. To be published by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollinsPublishers in hardcover on September 21, 2021, it’s a collection of twelve wildly inventive and surprising stories which reimagine Grimm’s classic fairy tales for modern readers. These new renderings offer a diversity of cultures and perspectives as they push boundaries and pose provocative questions that will appeal to a wide range of ages and audiences.

Readers will discover “Red Riding Hood,” in which the prettiest girl in town is marked for death by wolves each spring, as well as “Snow White,” the story of the only Black girl in the kingdom. “Sleeping Beauty” features a young prince who is consumed by a demon’s nocturnal visits, “Bluebeard” reveals a predator who takes boys from orphanages, and “Peter Pan” looks at a grown Wendy after her adventures in Neverland.

New York Times bestselling author Soman Chainani has enthralled readers of all ages with his School for Good and Evil series, which has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide and been translated into 29 languages. And anticipation is at a fever pitch for the upcoming Netflix feature film adaptation, with an all- star cast including Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington as the Deans of Evil and Good, Laurence Fishburne as The Schoolmaster, Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone, with Paul Feig directing and Chainani executive producing.

For more info, visit :www.HarperCollins.com