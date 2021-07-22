Animal Kingdom

Shawn returns as Andrew “Pope” Cody in season five where the Cody family is still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the family struggles to maintain their fragile alliance, and see which of them will come out on top.

Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

Shawn Hatosy has appeared in two dozen+ films including Robert Rodriguez's The Faculty, with Josh Hartnett; Wayne Wang's Anywhere But Here, opposite Natalie Portman; In & Out, with Kevin Kline; George Hickenlooper's Factory Girl, with Sienna Miller; The Cooler, which once again paired him with his Outside Providence co-star Alec Baldwin; and Simpatico with Jeff Bridges.

He has also appeared in Werner Herzog's cult classic Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans as Nicolas Cage's partner and with Johnny Depp and Christian Bale in Michael Mann's acclaimed Public Enemies. He took a darker turn alongside the likes of Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch and Justin Timberlake in Alpha Dog, which reunited him with his John Q director Nick Cassavetes.