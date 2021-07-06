‘An Apple A Day’ Just Isn’t Enough

Call it part of the post-pandemic fallout. Since the world first went into lockdown, things like “schedules” and “routines” have been flying out windows for more than a year now. But while much of the country has enjoyed a slower pace with fewer appointments, some of those cancellations are putting Americans’ health at greater risk.

Recent data from Avalere found that there has been a steep decline in immunizations among adults, with vaccine claims dropping by 66-80%. This is concerning – especially when an estimated average of 50,000 Americans die of vaccine-preventable diseases each year. Routine vaccinations are a key component of staying healthy, especially for people with a chronic health condition who are more vulnerable to infection.

