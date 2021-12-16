"America's Big Deal" With Host Scott Evans

USA Network's "America's Big Deal" is a first-of-its-kind shoppable LIVE competition series “America’s Big Deal” from world renowned inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano and hosted by Emmy Award-nominated “Access Hollywood” journalist Scott Evans. Several of America’s biggest retail giants, QVC and HSN, Lowe’s and Macy’s have joined forces like never before to be a part of this groundbreaking series that has a mission to lift up the nation’s greatest inventors and small businesses by inviting them to sell their products live on-air to home viewers through One Platform Commerce @ NBCU. Each week competitors take the stage to pitch their product to America and the person with the highest dollar sales at the end of the show wins the chance to strike a life-changing purchase order deal with one of the retail giants.

“America’s Big Deal” introduces the at-home audience to aspiring entrepreneurs who, after facing a challenging year for small businesses, are eager to sell their ingenious, ready-to-ship products live in primetime. Their inventive products cross a wide range of product categories, including home solutions, electronics, games, pets and many more. Knowing a dream, nationwide retail purchase order is on the line for the entrepreneur who makes the highest dollar sales, these inventors prepare bold and innovative product pitches. By purchasing their favorite products each week using ShoppableTV and NBCUniversal Checkout, live viewers at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT take an active role in deciding which entrepreneur stands before the retail panel as the night’s winner.

Emmy Award-nominated entertainment journalist Scott Evans stands next to the entrepreneurs on stage each week as “America’s Big Deal” host. Scott currently co-hosts NBCUniversal’s nationally syndicated shows “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily,” contributing to wide-ranging entertainment news coverage across the world. Additionally, Scott hosts the podcast “So Close,” offering intimate conversations with entertainers, teachers, entrepreneurs, authors and experts about how they’ve navigated their respective fields. Guests offering their perspectives have included Cynthia Erivo, Derek Hough and Jay Shetty. For two seasons, Scott hosted NBC’s hit dance competition series “World of Dance,” and he previously co-hosted OWN’s first weekly live talk show “OWN Tonight.” Scott began his on-air career anchoring the Peabody Award-winning program Channel One News, traveling internationally for four years to cover the world’s biggest news stories.

