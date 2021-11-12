American Egg Board

Whether you are a banana bread beginner or can temper chocolate like a professional, a new recipe can help reinspire the love of whipping up scrumptious homemade goods.
Cooking & Baking Expert, Culinary Influencer and Founder of Preppy Kitchen, John Kanell shares some delicious baking tips for the fall season. He’ll show off ways to reignite the spark in the kitchen with new autumnal desserts for the whole family to enjoy.
JOHN’S TIPS INCLUDE:
- Mastering new techniques can be as simple as trying out a new kitchen tool, a new process for elevating a dish or the addition of a new ingredient to a favorite recipe.
- Eggs are the essential ingredient to all of your fall baking needs, because they provide the functional firepower to take your dishes from good to great. From cakes to pie crusts and more, eggs enhance texture, crumb, rise and other aspects of your desserts.
- Stick with time-tested ingredients but add a spin to level up your favorite fall dishes. Do you love playing with pumpkin spice flavors in the kitchen? Try out a pumpkin crème brûlée for a luscious bite of heavenly, whipped pumpkin that you’ll be craving all season long.