On October 25, the inaugural American Clean Power Week (ACPW) will kickoff across the country. ACPW is a nationwide celebration of clean energy and the good-paying jobs the industry creates for Americans across all 50 states. Its purpose is to showcase the clean energy technologies that are powering homes and businesses, creating good-paying jobs, investing in communities and reducing costs for consumers. The clean energy industry employs 415,000 Americans and has invested more than $334 billion in the U.S. economy since 2005. Land-based wind, offshore wind, solar and energy storage are all key climate solutions that will help meet our national 100% carbon free power goals by 2035 while providing job opportunities to Americans across the country. Industry momentum combined with supportive policies and regulations could deliver over one million clean energy jobs by 2030.
DID YOU KNOW?
- Transitioning to majority zero-carbon energy sources like land-based wind, offshore wind and solar will help drive the clean energy economy forward while benefiting our planet.
- The U.S. wind, solar and energy storage industries employ veterans at a rate that is 34 percent above the national average, providing good opportunities for the men and women who served our country when they leave active duty.
- There are over 180,000 MW of clean power capacity operating in the U.S., more than double the capacity five years ago with more on the way. That’s enough to power over 52 million homes.