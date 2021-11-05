On October 25, the inaugural American Clean Power Week (ACPW) will kickoff across the country. ACPW is a nationwide celebration of clean energy and the good-paying jobs the industry creates for Americans across all 50 states. Its purpose is to showcase the clean energy technologies that are powering homes and businesses, creating good-paying jobs, investing in communities and reducing costs for consumers. The clean energy industry employs 415,000 Americans and has invested more than $334 billion in the U.S. economy since 2005. Land-based wind, offshore wind, solar and energy storage are all key climate solutions that will help meet our national 100% carbon free power goals by 2035 while providing job opportunities to Americans across the country. Industry momentum combined with supportive policies and regulations could deliver over one million clean energy jobs by 2030.

DID YOU KNOW?