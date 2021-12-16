Amazon - Support Small Business

Last year, small business owners faced a number of new challenges. Today, many small businesses have survived, and even thrived, in partnership with Amazon. In fact, in the 12-month time period ending September 2021, Amazon’s U.S. sellers averaged more than $200,000 in sales.

Advancements in retail and tech allowed small retail storefronts across the country to pivot to online selling, helping customers “support small” and “shop local” without leaving their homes. Hundreds of millions of customers shop for products in Amazon’s store. Those products are sold by many sellers, including Amazon’s nearly 2 million third-party selling partners – most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

With gift-giving season upon us, Amazon is continuing its commitment to support small businesses with its curated Small Business Gift Guide. The gift guide allows customers to browse thousands of gift ideas from small businesses, including Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned, and military family-owned businesses.

Melinda Emerson, MBA is an author, speaker, academic, and advocate for small business owners on a mission to help end small business failure. She is the bestselling author of Become Your Own Boss in 12 Months, Revised and Expanded (Simon and Schuster, Sept. 2021) and Fix Your Business, a 90 Day Plan to Get Back Your Life and Reduce Chaos in Your Business. In 2021, HubSpot named her one of the top business coaches in America. LinkedIn named her a Top Voice for Small Business and Entrepreneurship in 2019. Forbes named her a top influencer for entrepreneurs to follow on Twitter.

Courtesy: Amazon