Dyrdek will introduce the world to the most ridiculously talented young people in the country – an eclectic and diverse mix of amateur and viral talent, who compete to earn the top spot. After each performance, Dyrdek and the judges will decide who stays on top and who gets dropped. The last one standing will have the Amazingness of a champion and walk away with $10,000 dollars in cash. Celebrity judges are Eddie Huang (ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat) , Krystal Bee ( Power 106 ), and Drama ( Rob & Big, Fantasy Factory ).



Rob Dyrdek is an entrepreneur, former American professional skateboarder, actor, producer, and reality TV star. He created and executive produced his first television show Rob & Big with MTV, out of which came Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.