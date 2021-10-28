In this satellite interview, travel expert Stephanie Oswald will be live from Cancun, Mexico to talk more about the state of travel and share her best tips on how to book your next trip with ease. Some of her tips include:

USE A TRUSTED TRAVEL ADVISOR - Travel advisors can help you plan an amazing vacation, while navigating any local COVID rules and regulations. Plus, they can scope out the best deals and values, saving you time and money!

PURCHASE TRAVEL INSURANCE – If you've never purchased travel insurance before taking a trip, now it the time. Travel insurance protects your investment in case you need to change your dates or cancel.

ASK YOUR TRAVEL ADVISOR TO WORK THROUGH A KNOWN TOUR OPERATOR - Apple Vacations packages can also include round-trip airfare and hotel transfers, often saving you hundreds of dollars if you would have booked all of your vacation components separately. Plus, their flexible change and cancellation policies give you extra confidence, just in case.