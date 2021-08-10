Airbnb.org Program Offers Free, Temporary Housing To Disaster Victims

As communities across the US grapple with the devastating impacts of natural disasters including wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season, Airbnb.org is helping connect people to temporary places to stay in times of need. Through Airbnb.org, people around the world, including existing Hosts on Airbnb, can open their homes to those displaced by disasters.

The inspiration for Airbnb.org began in 2012 with a single host named Shell who opened up her home to people impacted by Hurricane Sandy. This sparked a movement and marked the beginning of a program that allows hosts on Airbnb to provide stays for people in times of need.

The program has evolved to focus on emergency response and to help provide stays to evacuees, relief workers, refugees, asylum seekers, and most recently, frontline workers fighting the spread of COVID-19. Since 2012, the program has responded to hundreds of disasters and helped find temporary housing for evacuees and relief workers around the world.

When disasters strike, many people are in need of temporary housing. Whether it’s neighbors evacuating or relief workers deployed to help, a home gives people much-needed space to figure out what’s next.

