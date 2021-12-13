With the weather turning cold and snow on the horizon- it’s time to celebrate the beauty of outdoor sports. National Geographic’s 100 Slopes of a Lifetime offers an inspirational guide for one of the world’s most popular pastimes. This stunning book is filled with beautiful signature photography, wisdom from experts, need-to-know travel information and tips for the best ski and snowboarding experiences on the planet’s most breathtaking slopes. Author Gordy Megroz, a former editor for Outside magazine, offers something for everyone from cross-country routes to expert-only backcountry terrain.

Some of the highlights include:

· Intermediate Level: Stein’s Way at Deer Valley Resort (Park City, Utah)

· Advanced Level: Hapat Khued Bowl at Ski Gulmarg (Gulmarg, India)

· Cross-Country Level: The Olympic Track at Olympiaregion Seefeld (Seefeld, Austria)

Perfectly timed to enjoy just before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, Gordy Megroz will share great ski tips on Tuesday, November 30th and will answer questions like:

· What makes a great skiing and snowboarding trail? How did you choose?

· You wrote a profile of the celebrated Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn. Was it only natural then to ask her to pen the foreword to the book?

· You grew up in Vermont and probably have been skiing most of your life- did you learn anything new about the sport in the process of writing the book?

· Which of these slopes are on your personal bucket list?

· Snowboarding is now probably every bit as popular as alpine skiing- do the same standards apply when choosing a great spot?

· Tell us about this new trend in skiing called “up hilling” what does that mean?

· Backcountry skiing and snowboarding is also growing in popularity, Do you see that trend continuing?

· The winter Olympic Games are coming up in February- who and what will you be watching?

About: Based in Colorado, Gordy Megroz is a contributing editor at Outside magazine. He is also a regular contributor to Men’s Journal, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wired, and SKI, where he writes investigative pieces, as well as profiles of athletes, companies, and places. As the author of National Geographic’s forthcoming travel book, 100 Slopes of a Lifetime, Megroz shares an illustrated guide to 100 great ski and snowboard trails throughout the world. Megroz was born and raised in Vermont and received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, later pursuing a master’s degree in journalism at Emerson College. When not at his desk, he can be found skiing or mountain biking.