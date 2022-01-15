Temporary lane closure for Nicholas Parkway set for Tuesday, Jan. 18th

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Cape Coral drivers are already faced with headaches on the busy roadways every day.

But next Tuesday, January 18th, those headaches might became a migraine.

“Drivers should expect temporary lane closures at the intersection of Nicholas Parkway West and Santa Barbara Boulevard and along Nicholas Parkway where the construction is taking place,” announced Melissa Mickey, spokesperson for city of Cape Coral.

The construction is set to last two weeks, forgoing any bad weather - but it's all meant to alleviate those traffic headaches.

“The project will provide improved traffic flow throughout Nicholas Parkway as well as some drainage upgrades. That will include the swale work along the side of the road that will help aid in the water drainage,” says Mickey.

But that's not all that residents near Nicholas Parkway can expect on Tuesday: a scheduled drinking water shutdown for the area is also part of the project - starting at about 9am and lasting for four to eight hours.

“The scheduled water-main shutdown is so that crews can work on scheduled water-main improvements,” explains Mickey.

The shutdown will impact nearly a thousand customers and twenty businesses in the area.

“They have been notified, all of the businesses in the area have been notified in person, the residents in the area have been notified through email,” says Mickey, of the city's action of informing affected residents.

Ten-Twenty-Five in Cape Coral is just one of those twenty businesses that are going to be affected.

Owner Chad Zollinger says he found out about the shutdown through a letter.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to get it done in a reasonable amount of time so it doesn’t keep us down for business too long,” says Zollinger, hopefully.

“We’ve been here five years, we’ve never had this happen but I understand with growth and stuff we have to change some things,” he explains.

In those five years, he's come to expect the traffic headaches.

“There’s problems with traffic everywhere, so it’s probably going to be a nightmare for a little bit,” adds Zollinger, with a laugh.

He says that the added stress comes with the job of owning a business.

“I worry all the time, but I only control what I can control,” he says.

For more information on the water shutdown, the city of Cape Coral says you can call them at 239-574-0851 or visit their website.