Shania Twain Congratulated Taylor Swift For Breaking Her Billboard Chart Record

A country music queen has been dethroned, but there is no animosity between Shania Twain and her successor. On Jan. 6, Billboard announced that 32-year-old Taylor Swift outperformed Twain as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 in the history of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Swift’s albums have spent 99 weeks at No. 1 on the chart, surpassing Twain, the previous record-holder at 97 weeks in the top spot.

But 56-year-old Twain, whose chart-busting hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “You’re Still The One” and “No One Needs to Know,” is not bitter. The Queen of Country Pop, whose Las Vegas residency is returning to Zappos Theater this year, took to Twitter to congratulate Swift.

“Let’s Go Girls,” the singer wrote on a retweet of a post from The Swift Society, a fan account. “Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are [fire emoji] in spite of the hurdles.”

Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are inspite of the hurdles #trailblazers https://t.co/SZORYzSay6 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) January 6, 2022

The admiration certainly seems to be mutual. Swift and Twain are friends, with the former often referring to the latter as an influence on her music. The duo performed at the American Music Awards in 2019 with Ciara wearing matching pink gowns. Swift, whose top songs include “Shake It Off,” “You Belong With Me” and “Blank Space,” has gushed over Twain on social media as well.

Jumping on a trend, Swift created this TikTok video with a clip of the song “Mama Said” by Lukas Graham. Swift added the caption “Country Girls Can’t Go Pop” and several photos of Twain and captioned the video, “learned from the best.”

“You inspired me,” Twain commented on the TikTok before making her own version showing Dolly Parton — which Swift responded to with more love.

“I have ceased to be a person anymore,” Swift wrote. “I have exploded into a cloud of confetti hearts.”

She went on to call Twain and Parton “the Queens of my heart.”

