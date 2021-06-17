Naples ranked "best beach town" in U.S.

NAPLES, Fla. — Time to spread a little cheer here in Southwest Florida--Naples has just been ranked as the number one best beach town to live in in the United States.

A study by WalletHub, compiled a list of 145 beach towns across the U.S. spanning from New York, to Texas, to California.

To make its determination, WalletHub said it compared 191 cities across 62 key indicators of livability.

The study then split the cities into two categories for comparison--towns located by the ocean and towns located by lakes.

Naples ranked number one overall for the best beach town to live in. The city came in 16th place for affordability, 103 for safety, and ranked in 13th place for economy.

You can check out the full study here.