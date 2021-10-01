Watch
Millennial Brewing Company to hold its 5th annual Oktoberfest

Posted at 6:01 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 18:01:34-04

The 5th annual Oktoberfest at Millennial Brewing Company is happening this weekend. The event features authentic German food and drinks as well as live music performances. Several food trucks will be on site providing a variety of food with many types of beer, cider, and cocktails available.

There will also be stein hoisting competitions, bounce houses for kids, and ax throwing for everyone. There will be live music each day with fun for the whole family.

Hours of the event are Friday from 5 pm - 10 pm , Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm through 8 pm, so take the whole family and come check it out.

