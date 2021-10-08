Celebrate Oktoberfest through the weekend at Fort Myers Brewing Company

If you're looking for something to do tonight or this weekend consider Oktoberfest at the Fort Myers Brewing Company just down the street from Jet Blue Park.

The best part about the event is its free! Sample some of the best food trucks in town with both German and American cuisine.

There will be an assortment of lagers, ales, and stouts available and Fort Myers Brewing will also have specialty Oktoberfest beers as well as craft beers available.

There will be love music Friday night at 7 pm as well as Saturday and Sunday. The event is pet friendly so fun for the whole family.

Oktoberfest will run tonight until 11 pm, Saturday from noon to 11 pm, and Sunday from noon to 8 pm.