Target’s teacher discount gives educators 15% off in 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With the hopes of students returning full-time to classrooms this year, teachers will likely need to stock up on school supplies. To help educators get their classrooms ready, the annual Target teacher discount was recently announced and it’s bigger and better than ever.

For 2021, Target’s program will go from a one-week event to six weeks of savings. From July 18 through Aug. 29, teachers will have access to a 15% discount coupon that they can use to buy select classroom supplies. The coupon can be used for either in-store purchases or for online shopping.

Adobe

Educators should note that the Target teacher discount coupon can only be used one time during the promotional period. So, make that classroom supply list out completely and carefully before doing your shopping and getting the biggest discount possible.

This discount for teachers (which includes everyone from daycare to homeschool to college educators) is on top of any discounts already offered by Target. And, if teachers already have the Target RedCard, they will get an additional 5% discount on their purchase.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

According to Passion For Savings, the following classroom supplies will be included in the promotion:

Arts and craft supplies

Binders

Disinfecting wipes

Facial tissue

Food storage bags

Folders

Hand sanitizer

Notebooks

Storage and organization tools

Writing supplies

In previous years, other items such as apparel, games and some electronics have also been eligible for the Target teacher discount program. So, make sure to take a look at general merchandise to see if the discount coupon can be used for anything else you’ve been eyeing for the classroom.

Who Is Eligible For The Target Teacher Discount?

If you are in one of the following educational groups, then you are eligible to receive the 15% off Target teacher discount coupon:

Daycare providers

Preschool teachers

K-12 teachers

Homeschooler teachers

University or college professors

Technical/Trade/Vocational school instructors

How To Get The Coupon

First, to get the 15%-off coupon, you must be a member of the free Target Circle program. All you need to do is visit the retailer’s website and enter your name and email address to get a membership.

Once your Target Circle membership is active, anyone on the Target teacher eligibility list must verify their employment with Target. You can do this online by going to your Target.com account and selecting “Get Verified” for teachers. Once you click on the button, you will be asked to enter your employment information. If you don’t want to do it online, simply go to your local Target store and bring proof of your teaching employment to verify your status.

Once verified, eligible educational professionals will receive a one-time code to use for the Target teacher discount.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.