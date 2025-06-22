WATCH LIVE: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — The Florida Panthers will celebrate their second straight Stanley Cup victory with fans, during a parade in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

Watch Fox 4 coverage of the parade here, starting at 11 am:

The Panthers' victory parade is along A1A, starting at Riomar Street.

Road closures begin at 6 a.m.

The festivities will conclude just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park — across from Hotel Maren — at Southeast Fifth Street. That's where the team's rally will take place on stage with speeches from players, coaches and executives.

