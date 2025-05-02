VOTE KARSEN!: How to help FC Naples star win USL Player of the Month (again)

NAPLES, Fla — In a season already full of history-making moments, FC Naples star Karsen Henderlong has a chance to add to the firsts.

FC Naples FC Naples star Karsen Henderlong is a finalist for USL Player of the Month for April

He's tied for the most goals on the season, and is on the verge of becoming the first player in the history of the United Soccer League to win back-to-back Player of the Month Awards.

And you can help him do it. Click here to vote for Karsen!

When you get to the USL website, look for this box and vote.

USL USL Player of the Month Award ballot

Here's what the USL website says about Karsen's month of April:



F - Karsen Henderlong, FC Naples: The reigning Player of the Month has the opportunity to become the first back-to-back winner in league history after posting match-winning goals against Texoma and Richmond in league play and Charleston in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The 24-year-old also registered 24 duels won, 15 recoveries, a 65% passing accuracy rate, six completed dribbles, five fouls won, five shots on target and four chances created in 314 minutes.

Here are the rules for voting and when you can expect the winner to be named, according to the USL website:

Voting for the League One Player of the Month award will be conducted by the following two voting bodies:



A fan vote on USLLeagueOne.com will comprise 60% of the poll. The fan vote will run through Monday, May 5 at 12 p.m. ET.

The USL Technical Committee's ballots comprise 40% of the poll.

The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, May 8.

