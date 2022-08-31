Twins, Red Sox and Orioles announce Spring Training schedules

The Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have announced their Spring Training schedules for 2023.

Beginning February 24, the Red Sox will play a total of 34 games. Both the Twins and Orioles will kick off on February 25. The Twins will play 33 total games and the Orioles will play 31.

The Red Sox are hoping to defend their Lee County Commissioners Cup title against the Twins. The teams will play each other on March 3 and March 11.

The Orioles will play three games against both the Red Sox and the Twins.

All three teams announced that ticket information for the games will be posted at a later date.