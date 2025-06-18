Tampa Bay Rays confirm they are in talks to be sold

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Rays are in talks to be sold, the team confirmed.

According to the Rays, they are in talks to sell the team to a group including Jacksonville-based home developer Patrick Zalupski.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that the team has recently commenced exclusive discussions with a group led by Patrick Zalupski, Bill Cosgrove, Ken Babby and prominent Tampa Bay investors concerning a possible sale of the team. Neither the Rays nor the group will have further comment during the discussions.



Tampa Bay Rays

Zalupski is the Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, according to the company website.

In March, when the plan for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium in St. Petersburg fell apart, talks of Rays owner Stu Sternberg selling the team started to grow.

We contacted the City of St. Petersburg, and they stated that the team has not spoken to City administration regarding the reported sale.

MORE COVERAGE: MLB and other owners pressuring Rays owner Stu Sternberg to sell the team

MORE COVERAGE: Tampa Bay Rays say team will not move forward with stadium deal

In March team president Matt Silverman denied those claims.

“Hopefully, he’ll keep them right here in St. Pete and develop all the land like Stu had a chance to do," said Mark Ferguson, the owner of Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill in St. Pete.

Ferguson expressed there’s always concerns a buyer might want to move the team somewhere else, but explained why he thinks St. Pete is the right home.

“They’ve been here for 27 years. We have 86 acres next door that’s already developed for sewer and water," said Ferguson. "It’s just easier to build a brand-new stadium and then build a development around it, just like Atlanta. That’s what we want to do.”

Many Rays fans echoed the same sentiment.

“I really don’t care who owns them as long as they stay here in St. Pete and help the community and the small businesses around the stadium and bring people in," said fan Hank Brautigam.

“If it sells, it should stay here in Tampa, St. Pete," said fan Josh Christie. "I think everyone loves this team. It would be great to keep having them here and get some good baseball in this city.”

“I’m happy, but I just want them to stay here," said fan Holly Combs.

Mayor Jane Castor commented on the news on Wednesday.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are part of this community, and we want them to stay right here in Tampa Bay," she said. We’re optimistic that any new ownership will recognize the passion of our fans and the value of keeping the team rooted where they've been supported from the start.”

Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala has been calling for Sternberg to sell the team. He spoke with ABC Action News on Wednesday.

"I think today's news is definitely good news for Rays fans in the Tampa Bay area," he said. "I think the likelihood of the Rays staying in the Tampa Bay area goes up exponentially with today's news."