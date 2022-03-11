Watch
Spring Baseball is back in Southwest Florida

Charles Krupa/AP
Boston Red Sox logo prior to their spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday March 23, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 7:50 AM, Mar 11, 2022
FORT MYERS, Florida — Spring training has made it's way back to Southwest Florida.

As the Braves, Red Sox, Twins and Rays all make their way to camp this weekend.

The players have until Sunday to report to camp.

The Spring season will start on March 18th, and then the regular season will begin on April 7th.

Fox 4 reached out to the Red Sox and Twins a few weeks ago and asked about tickets that have already been sold.

They responded by saying, the tickets that have been sold will either be refunded or can be used for a game that is set on the schedule.

Fans can start to watch practice and workouts as soon as next week.

