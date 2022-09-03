Minnesota Twins pitcher scheduled to play tonight after dealing with shoulder injury

Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle is scheduled to play tonight after dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Twins announced today that Mahle, a right-handed pitcher, was reinstated from the 15-day Injured List after suffering from inflammation in his right shoulder last month. Mahle has made three starts with the Twins in his career so far, and should make the start tonight against the White Sox in Chicago.

In order to have Mahle on the 28-man roster, the Twins have optioned left-hand pitcher Jovani Moran to Triple-A St. Paul.