McClanahan tops Cy Young poll in third-round voting

Tampa Bay pitcher and Cape Coral native Shane McClanahan leads the most recent Cy Young Award poll.

Voters place their rankings on a 5-4-3-2-1-point scale, with five points equaling a first-place vote.

25-year-old McClanahan is the current first-place holder on the American League poll with 35 out of 44 participants giving him first-place votes. The first poll of the season put him in fifth place.

MLB.com attributes the large jump to his leading the Major Leaguers in Earned Run Averages, strikeouts, WHIPs and hits allowed per nine innings.

McClanahan boasts a 1.26 ERA since May.

DraftKings estimate 3.5-1 odds on McClanahan clinching the title.