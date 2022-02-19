Maurice McClain looking to lead Labelle back to glory days

LABELLE, Florida — A new year a new coach.

Maurice McClain has been on the coaching staff for a number of years, since 2002.

But he's looking to change things around here in Labelle and bring a little bit of history and victory back to the gridiron.

“Yes sir, it’s been an honor and a blessing since I’ve played here and 95 I’ve been a part of the staff on and off since 02," said McClain. "And then when I got the chance to come back home and be closer to my daughter, she’s a junior. I took that opportunity, and also I’m gonna get the opportunity to coach the younger guys that I coached since Pop Warner.”

He knows the wins and losses mean a lot at the end of the day.

But he's a firm believer, that if the team bonds together, then the wins will follow.

“We’re going to try to establish the brotherhood," said McClain. "More of a family oriented type of group. Like I said when we played in 95, we were a unit. There was no lie, it was always away. We always play together, all the way from Pop Warner. My goal this year, is to bring back that unity. Keep us is one.”

For the team to do that, McClain believes he needs the support of the community, to help turn this team around.

“The community, said McClain. "We used to just love it when we would come out in the stands will be packed and we would have people lined up on the gates. We just want to bring the community back into the program. I just feel like once we get the community back into it, the kids will get back into it.“

The Cowboys are set to take the field, on August 26th against Palm Beach Christian Prep.