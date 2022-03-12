Mariner girls soccer wins first state title for high school

CAPE CORAL, Florida — The Fightin' Tritons girls soccer team captured their first state title.

But this wasn't just a celebration for the soccer team.

It was a celebration for the entire school, as this was Mariner High Schools first state title for any team.

"It means so much to our Triton family and everyone who has been playing here throughout the years," said head soccer coach Jami Hagy. "I'm just so proud of these girls that they were able to do that for the whole Triton family."

For the Fightin' Tritons, this was a long journey for themselves and every team that has taken the field before them at Mariner High School.

As they hope to reclaim the state championship next year.

"It honestly feels so great to bring home the trophy to Mariner."

"it was honestly so rewarding to lift the trophy at the end of the day in front of all of our fans especially after such a hard season. After all of our hard work and our ups and downs to finally know we did it felt great."