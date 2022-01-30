Looking for a shot at Gold

FORT MYERS, Florida — “I’ve been an athlete for 11 years, since 2007 for Special Olympics of 50 States,” said Steven Barone.

Steven Barone is 33 years old.

And for him, the golf course is just one of the few places he can escape and enjoy the game.

Like here at Palmetto Pine Country Club.

“Train yourself, what it means to go on a bike ride," said Barone. "Just anything in general. Stay in shape.”

It seems like Steven wears many hats.

Because he’s not just known for his time on the green.

“Basketball, Bowling, Track and Field, and Swimming," said Barone.

But just a few years ago, he quit his time with the Special Olympics, to follow another dream of his.

So he’s putting down the clubs, and putting on the track spikes, to try his hand for the track and field team.

“The reason why I wanted to do it, was I’m 2018," said Barone, "was because I wanted to do something else to pursue in 2 years from now, to do the regular Olympics of Track and Field.”

Steven wants to become an Olympian for Team USA, so he can help put an end to some of the hate he often sees.

“Make sure if athletes are being cooperative or showing kindness to whomever," said Barone. "Equally, with or without disabilities.”

Whatever the outcome may be, he just hopes his message will reach the whole country.

“Be friends with whomever and to treat people in a wiser kinder way," said Barone. "For either employment, or just anything in general in the Inited States of America.”

