Immokalee Baseball reflects on communities support after bats were stolen

IMMOKALEE, Florida — Immokalee High School has just started their baseball season in the past couple of weeks.

But in the midst of their season debut, the team realized their bats were stolen.

And after a long search, the team was able to recover the stolen bats.

But the community showed their love and support, and helped donate money for the team to get new bats.

Head coach Natrone Means said that support was incredible to see.

"Well my initial thought when the fax was missing was where do they go," said Means. "To come in and see the missing now the search begins. To have a community support, it was incredible. To have a group of people stand behind you and support you, it was incredible."

But the team also got the chance to hold batting practice with the Twins organization.

Showing that their support, was felt throughout Southwest Florida.

"It was fun to be out there and have them call us. It was just a lot of fun."

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and something that I have always dreamed about. We worked as a team, and build a bond over there and had a fun time."