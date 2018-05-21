In a season full of historic moments, the Vegas Golden Knights are moving on to the Stanley Cup Final.

With a final score of 2-1, the Knights were able to hold off the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the series.

Alex Tuch scored the first goal of the game for the Knights, the Winnipeg answered back with three minutes left in the first period, tying the score 1-1.

Luca Sbisa shot the puck towards the net in the second period, and Ryan Reaves was able to knock it into the net. From there, the Knights were able to maintain their lead over the Jets 2-1 until the end of the game.

The Knights clinched the series against the Jets 4-1.

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Lighting will try to finish off the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Lightning leads the series 3-2, and the winner will face off against the Knights in the Stanley Cup.