Alex Tuch scored the first goal of the game for the Knights, the Winnipeg answered back with three minutes left in the first period, tying the score 1-1.
Luca Sbisa shot the puck towards the net in the second period, and Ryan Reaves was able to knock it into the net. From there, the Knights were able to maintain their lead over the Jets 2-1 until the end of the game.
On Monday, the Tampa Bay Lighting will try to finish off the Washington Capitals in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Lightning leads the series 3-2, and the winner will face off against the Knights in the Stanley Cup.