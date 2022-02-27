FSW Women's Basketball set for State tournament

FORT MYERS, Florida — At FSW, they've been lights out when it comes to the conference title.

Winning five in the last conference championships since starting in 2017.

Hoping to have the same success in the state championship.

"Well the fact that we have a beautiful arena and season-ticket holder's that are very supportive," said Head Women's Basketball coach Jerald Ellis. "So it makes it easy for us to recruit. And in that sense, we can put a good product together."

Last year, the Bucs won the Conference title, but missed the National tournament.

Coach Ellis said, it's due to how tough the teams are in region 8.

"We've qualified again for the state championship this year, and five of the top 20 teams will be at that tournament," said Ellis. "And that's top 20 in the country. So region eight, the region that we playing, is no question the toughest region in the nation. And everybody knows that."

With the State tournament right around the corner, coach believes his team has what it takes to claim the National title.

"We can play without the drill. And what that means is we have high IQ players they can pass, move, cut, screen and all the things that we like to do an a for free ranging motion. So I think that we are pretty tough to play. And I feel pretty good about our chances."

