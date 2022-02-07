Fort Myers Mighty Mussels excited for 2022

FORT MYERS, Florida — The Mighty Mussels are getting ready for the 2022 season.

Head coach Brian Meyer is excited to showcase the new additions to his team.

"I think you're going to see a new group of guys," said Meyer. "You know, the turnover from year to year and guys getting promoted. Probably will see a lot of the draft picks from last year. We had a couple to end the year last year, but I think you'll see some of those guys come up.

With the new season approaching, the Mighty Mussels want fans to know what they can expect as things heat up at Hammond Stadium.

"Yeah they should be really excited," said Meyer. "We have a year where we aren't staring off with any protocols. It's a great atmosphere that Judd and his team have created. Beautiful ball park and beautiful sunsets."

You can buy tickets online as the Mighty Mussels get ready for first pitch on April 12th.