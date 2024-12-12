Strike a (Panthers) pose: Amy and Trent check out Pantherland

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Hockey fans will probably tell you the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs are the most wonderful time of the year.

The Fox 4 Morning News team will take the holiday shopping season.

Fox 4 Trent tries on Florida Panthers gear at the team's flagship store

All December, Fox 4 is celebrating it's partnership with the Florida Panthers.

Watch here as Amy and Trent check out Pantherland, the team's flagship store:

Amy and Trent check out Pantherland

Pantherland is a new 7,500 sq. ft team store at FTL War Memorial.

You can do things like get your skates sharpened or get sized for a hockey stick.

You can also try on an over-sized Panthers hat.

Fox 4 Trent tries on Panthers gear at the team's flagship store

If overalls aren't your thing, there's a wall of jerseys.

Fox 4 Wall of Florida Panthers jerseys at Pantherland

And a huge selection of normal sized hats.

Fox 4 Florida Panthers hat selection at Pantherland

The team calls this the most extensive array of Florida Panthers official merchandise.

Fox 4 Amy and Trent check out Florida Panthers gear at Pantherland

All of the gear is available online too, but you have to order by December 13th to get your gifts by Christmas.

Watch all month long for exclusive, behind the scenes access with the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. And don't forget, you watch their games live on channel 36.3 or Xfinity 221 in Southwest Florida.