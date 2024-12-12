Strike a (Panthers) pose: Amy and Trent check out Pantherland

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Hockey fans will probably tell you the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs are the most wonderful time of the year.
The Fox 4 Morning News team will take the holiday shopping season.
All December, Fox 4 is celebrating it's partnership with the Florida Panthers.
Watch here as Amy and Trent check out Pantherland, the team's flagship store:
Pantherland is a new 7,500 sq. ft team store at FTL War Memorial.
You can do things like get your skates sharpened or get sized for a hockey stick.
You can also try on an over-sized Panthers hat.
If overalls aren't your thing, there's a wall of jerseys.
And a huge selection of normal sized hats.
The team calls this the most extensive array of Florida Panthers official merchandise.
All of the gear is available online too, but you have to order by December 13th to get your gifts by Christmas.
Watch all month long for exclusive, behind the scenes access with the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. And don't forget, you watch their games live on channel 36.3 or Xfinity 221 in Southwest Florida.