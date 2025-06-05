Floridians travel to Edmonton for Stanley Cup

EDMONTON — For the love of hockey and friendship.

Three Florida Panthers season ticket holders are in Edmonton for game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This is the second year in a row the group has traveled to Canada for the Panthers' appearance in the Final.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim is in Edmonton covering the Stanley Cup and caught up with the trio before the puck dropped at the Rogers Center in Edmonton.

Aldo Zuppichini of Aventura told Trim, “It’s a hell of a lot of fun, the NHL finals, a million miles from Florida with a couple of great people, friends of ours within the organization and the love of hockey.”

All three friends are sporting red Florida Panthers jerseys inside the arena for Wednesday night’s game 1

Justin Levine of Fort Lauderdale said he’s been a fan his whole life, through good and bad seasons.

“We’ve been going to all the road games, all the home games, nothing better than this. I mean, we’ve waited our whole lives for this team to be unbelievable. Now we’re the best team in the league,” said Levine.

Rounding out the group is Chris Etemad of Plantation.

“The Panthers have the best fans in the NHL. They’re really, really die-hard. They follow the team, they love the team. We’re the underdog again, we embrace the role, and we’re going to win the series.”

