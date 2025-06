SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup in Sunrise Florida to take home their second cup.

It's the first time since Tampa Bay won titles in 2020 and 2021 that an NHL team has won back-to-back championships.

The Panthers won 5-1.

Sam Reinhart scored four goals, two empty netters.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his eighth goal of the playoffs in the final minute of the first period.