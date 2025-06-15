Florida Panthers are one win away from being crowned back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are feeling good after Saturday night's win in Edmonton, which gave them a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final series. However, they know it's still far from over.

As they look to become back-to-back champions, one of the game's greats, Brad Marchand, is creating history himself.

Marchand is the first player to score at least five goals in two separate Stanley Cup Final series with two different teams. He had a humble answer as he reflected on his career thus far.

"Man, that guy is good-looking," said Marchand.

All jokes aside, the future Hall of Famer calls it surreal.

"It's just how it plays out sometimes, you know? Sometimes you get bounces, and sometimes you don't, but you're just grateful to be in this opportunity and get another opportunity to be in the finals and be a part of a really good team," said Marchand.

While Marchand's play has been great to watch for Panthers fans, it's so much more than just one man's performance that has the Cats within one game of back-to-back championships.

Great defense, unselfish play from their lines and rock-solid goalie play have propelled the team in the playoffs.

Forward Sam Bennett said he learned from last year that the series isn't over just because you have a lead.

"The more you're in a situation like this, the more comfortable you're going to be. It's just about handling your day, and we did what we set out to do today, and now it's about recovering and getting back to it in a couple of days," said Bennett.

The Panthers could become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs if they win in Sunrise on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the team is embracing a business-as-usual motto.

"The idea of creating an atmosphere of all business is important to us. We want to move on and recover," said defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Last year, the Panthers took a 3-0 lead against this same Edmonton Oilers team and had to win the Cup in Game 7, so these guys are not looking to let their guard down again.

"Today is today, and we won't worry about tomorrow. We will just handle our day-to-day tasks, and we're going to establish a travel route consistently. We got the day off to handle our next routine, that's all," said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice.