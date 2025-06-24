Florida Panthers announce 2025–26 preseason schedule, to face Predators, Hurricanes and Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have announced their seven-game preseason schedule ahead of the 2025–26 NHL season, including matchups against the Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Cats will open their preseason on Sunday, September 21, with a doubleheader against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop for the two games is scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

The preseason continues with a two-game series against the Carolina Hurricanes, beginning September 24 in Raleigh at 6 p.m. ET. Florida will then host the Hurricanes on Sunday, September 29 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, with a start time also at 6 p.m. ET.

To close out the preseason, Florida will face in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning for three games in three cities. The series begins September 30 at Kia Center in Orlando, followed by a trip to Amalie Arena in Tampa on October 2. The final preseason game will be back in Sunrise on October 4. All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.