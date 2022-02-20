FGCU Women's head coach sees 600 wins and counting

FORT MYERS, Florida — FGCU Women's head coach Karl Smesko found win number 600 over the past weekend.

Putting a historic mark on his record, and lost list of achievements at FGCU.

"Well we've had a lot of great players here, and a lot of great coaches and administrators that have helped us be successful along the way," said Smesko."

Back in 2002, FGCU started their basketball program, and for 20 years, Smesko has lead the way for the Eagles.

In just the past 5 years, the Eagles have found 5 straight NCAA tournament bids and 5 straight Conference titles.

But coach Smesko isn't taking that for granted this season.

he knows his team is going to have to play hard to make it 6 in a row.

"It's going to be tough," said Smesko. "We're going to have to beat some really good team and get that automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. I do think we have a great team, probably one of the best 25 teams in the nation. But, it doesn't guarantee you a spot."

The Eagles will wrap-up the regular season on February 26th against Jacksonville.