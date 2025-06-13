'My heart just pounds': FC Naples hosts kids soccer camp with 50 kids

Fifty kids showed up to the Paradise Sports Complex for a soccer camp in Naples, where they got to train with professional soccer players despite an unexpected rainstorm.

Watch FC Naples Kids Camp:

FC Naples Hosts Kids Soccer Camp

Physicians Regional & YMCA of Collier County partnered to make the camp more affordable and accessible. Cindy Lov-Abounader is the President of the YMCA in Collier County, and she says, seeing today today come together filled her cup.

Fox 4.

"My heart just pounds," said Lov-Abounader.

Lov-Abounader also says, having pro players run it is not an opportunity kids get often.

"For them to have the opportunity to come to a professional camp with professional soccer players, is invaluable," said Cindy Lov-Abounader, president of the Collier County YMCA.

Karl Leistikow, CEO of Physicians Regional, stepped in to help sponsor the event because he believes soccer's impact extends beyond the field.

"It really touches all walks of life, all denominations, all demographics," Leistikow said.

Leistikow hopes these experiences will inspire the young athletes to dream big.

"It builds hopes, and furthers aspirations of young kids to move up into the world and perform great things and have role models," Leistikow said.

Fox 4.

Even when rain unexpectedly interrupted the camp, the enthusiasm didn't dampen. The kids moved under a pavilion, continued practicing and playing despite weather. Lov-Abounader says continuing to search for opportunities like this will benefit the county as a whole.

"I think if we always just keep in front of us what's important for the kids and families, then we're all going to do very good things for our community," Lov-Abounader said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

