EXTRA TIME EP: 36: FC Naples to host playoff match this weekend

FC Naples will make history this weekend by being the first expansion club in USL League One history to host a home playoff match. The club has defied all odds in its inaugural season under Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt "Gaffa" Poland.

The club finished the regular season ranked 5th in attendance. The club will no doubt need that continued fan support against the reigning USL League One champions in Union Omaha.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.