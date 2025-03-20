EXTRA TIME: FC Naples wins two big matches in one week

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 3!

FC Naples won the first match in team history last Saturday, with a convincing 2-0 win against Forward Madison FC.

They followed that up with a win in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Sarasota Paradise.

FC Naples secures first franchise win against Forward Madison SC

There's a whole first season to enjoy too, and since FOX 4 is the official broadcast partner for FC Naples, every week FOX 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

In Episode 4, click the video above to hear from FC Naples Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland what he thought about the two wins. He also talked about the upcoming match against Spokane Velocity.

Poland also discussed the prolific scoring from 24-year-old Karsen Henderlong. Henderlong was a guest on episode 3 of Extra Time.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.