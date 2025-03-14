EXTRA TIME: FC Naples reflects on historic debut, looks ahead to next match

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 3!

FC Naples proudly debuted to supporters and fans in its first-ever home match last Saturday.

Now, it’s on to two week 2 against a formidable opponent.

FC Naples makes historic debut:

But there's a whole first season to enjoy too, and since FOX 4 is the official broadcast partner for FC Naples, every week FOX 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

In Episode 3, click the video above to hear from FC Naples Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland what he thought about the first match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. He also talked about the upcoming match against Forward Madison FC.

And later, you’ll hear from Karsen Henderlong, a 24-year-old Striker from Indiana. He’ll talk about his love for Naples, his impression of FC Naples leadership, and why his job is to score goals.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.