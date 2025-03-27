EXTRA TIME: FC Naples off to a hot start, first place in the league

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 5!

FC Naples now stands in first place in the USL 1 after a 1-0 victory over Spokane Velocity.

The match was a good test for the team which went on the road for the first time in franchise history.

FC Naples secures first franchise win against Forward Madison SC

In Episode 5, click the video above to hear from FC Naples Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland on how his team has gotten off to such a strong start.

You'll also hear from Kevin O'Connor, a 29-year-old from Ireland, who scored a goal in the team's win in the U.S. Open Cup.

