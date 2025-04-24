EXTRA TIME EP 9: FC Naples looks to bounce back after two tough losses

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 9!

FC Naples suffered its first loss ever last week in a thrilling match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. The team followed that up with its first loss in league play against One Knoxville SC.

FC Naples takes home Coach and Player of the Month awards:

EXTRA TIME EP: 8 FC Naples wins awards

Despite the losses, the team remains in first place in USL League One. FC Naples will also play host this weekend to Charleston Battery for the first match in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Fox 4 News

Every week Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

In Episode 8, click the video above to hear from FC Naples Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland about the team's hot start.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.