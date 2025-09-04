EXTRA TIME EP: 28: FC Naples stays hot, extends unbeaten streak

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 28!

FC Naples continues their unbeaten streak with their 8th match in a row without a loss. The club battled Westchester SC for 2-2 tie in the Snowbird Derby.

EXTRA TIME EP: 27: FC Naples returns to action with Snowbird Derby

EXTRA TIME EP: 27: FC Naples returns to action in the Snowbird Derby

In this week's podcast, Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the team's recent streak of success. As well as what he's looking for from the boys in deep blue ahead of the final third of the season.

EXTRA TIME EP: 25: FC Naples has a massive week with three big wins:

EXTRA TIME EP: 25: FC Naples has a massive week with three big wins

Later in the podcast, the conversation turns to leading scorer Karsen Henderlong. The Indiana native scored two goals in the match against Westchester, putting him in a tie for the lead league in goals.

EXTRA TIME EP: 26: FC Naples stays hot

EXTRA TIME EP: 26 FC Naples continues hot streak

Now let's talk about tickets! Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches. Check out the schedule above, then CLICK HERE to snag those tickets.

FC Naples

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.