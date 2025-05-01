EXTRA TIME EP 10: FC Naples makes a dominant statement in the Jägermeister Cup

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 10!

FC Naples bounced back in the opening match of the USL Jägermeister Cup with a huge win against Charleston Battery.

FC Naples takes home Coach and Player of the Month awards:

EXTRA TIME EP: 8 FC Naples wins awards

After suffering their first two losses in franchise history, FC Naples returned to the pitch at Paradise Coast Sports Complex with a shutout victory against a premier team in the upper division.

FC Naples looks to bounce back after two tough losses:

EXTRA TIME EP 9 FC Naples looks to get back on track

Every week Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

In Episode 10, click the video above to hear from FC Naples Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland about the team's hot start. You'll also meet Marc Torrellas, a 23-year-old Midfielder from Spain.

