FORT MYERS, Florida — D1 Training is coming to Fort Myers in March.

Tre, Sammy and Jaylen Watkins hope to help those Southwest Florida athletes find the best opportunities for their future athletic careers.

"Our turf is the same turf that provided in NFL lockerrooms," said Jaylin Watkins. "Our weight racks are sortX. Our goal was to replicate that in southwest Florida. I don't think and other gym, from a D1 standpoint, and the franchise they do a really good job of giving the public access to what professionals have.

The team at D1 training is hoping to bring the best tools to Southwest Florida and allow their trained staff to harness their skills.

"We are going to be putting in a state of the art facility for kids, youth, adults training that the fort Myers area has never seen Before. Helping athletes at all different ages develop. Helping them get to that next level, helping them physically, the strength the speed the coordination."

D1 Training will open their doors on March 17th.